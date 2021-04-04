Georgia softball defeated fifth-ranked Florida 4-2 in the series opener at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.
Graduate pitcher Mary Wilson Avant allowed only one hit and two unearned runs over seven innings pitched. Avant struck out six Gators by the end of the game.
“We’ve been preparing for Florida all week, and we prepared for this pitcher before the game,” said sophomore Sara Mosley. “We just showed up and did our thing and trusted ourselves and trusted our processes and trusted our training for this week.”
Florida got on the board first when sophomore Baylee Goddard hit a two-run home run in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Junior Lacey Fincher made an error to put sophomore Julia Cottrill on base to start the inning before Goddard’s home run.
Georgia responded the next inning when freshman Payden Bordeau hit her first career home run to left field, tying the score 2-2 in the third. Freshman Sydney Chambley walked with one out to get on base before Bordeau's home run brought them both in to score.
Mosley hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead. That was her second home run of the season and her lone hit of the day.
“I thought Payden really saw the ball well, stuck to the plan, and got her swing off,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “I was excited to see Sara Mosley get out there and get a big one for us.”
Avant performed strong in the circle, pitching five scoreless, hitless innings after the Gators scored two runs in the second. This marks Avant’s 12th victory in the circle.
“I thought the defense was outstanding, and Mary Wilson was on point, pitched a great game tonight,” Harris-Champer said.
Redshirt sophomore Jaiden Fields extended the Bulldogs’ lead with a base hit to score junior Savana Sikes and give Georgia a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Sikes doubled down the left field line with two outs and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Fields’ RBI single.
The Bulldogs will face Florida for Game 2 of the three-game series Sunday afternoon with the first pitch set to take place at 3 p.m.
“We’ve been working all week, so it’s just about keeping what we’ve been working on,” Bordeau said. “Seeing what we did today and making adjustments is really going to help tomorrow.”