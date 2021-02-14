Sunday’s games of the 14th annual Red & Black showcase have been rained out. Georgia was slated to play Virginia at 1:15 at Jack Turner Stadium.
The Bulldogs finish the opening weekend 2-1 after splitting a double header with South Alabama on Friday and beating Virginia on Saturday, 5-2.
The Bulldog offense was electric over the three game stretch with multiple players getting off to a hot start. Freshman Sydney Chambley caught fire batting 5-6 on the weekend with a double, three triples and a homerun. Sydney Kuma contributed four RBI’s from the leadoff spot as well.
Mary Wilson Avant picked up her first two wins of the season with two stellar performances in the showcase. In her two outings she had a combined 23 strikeouts and only three walks.
Georgia will host Florida A&M, Kent State and Longwood next weekend at Jack Turner Stadium in the 18th Annual Georgia Classic. The weekend begins with a double header against Kent State on Friday starting at 4 p.m.