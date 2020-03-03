The Georgia baseball team lost to Georgia Southern 6-3 on Tuesday evening at Foley Field. Here are some observations from the Bulldogs’ second loss of the season:
Offense stalls
Tucker Bradley almost gave Georgia a 2-0 lead on the first pitch he saw in the first inning, but Georgia Southern center fielder Parker Biederer robbed Bradley of a two-run home run.
It would take seven more innings for the Bulldogs to score when Cole Tate sent Garrett Blaylock home on a sacrifice fly. By the time Georgia scored two more runs in the ninth inning, it was too late.
“They made the plays. We didn’t,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They had better at-bats than us, they pitched better than us, they beat us in every facet of the game.”
Georgia Southern starting pitcher Tyler Owens mowed through the Bulldogs’ lineup by forcing nine fly outs and seven ground outs. The senior had just 83 pitches in 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Last year, Owens had a team-best 7-1 record with a 4.26 ERA.
Ben Anderson’s double to lead off the game and Tate’s fifth-inning single were Georgia’s only hits in the first six innings.
Sloppy defense — again
Both of Georgia’s losses this season have been defined by mistakes in the field. The Bulldogs had three errors against the Eagles and two errors in the first inning alone during its 8-4 loss to Santa Clara on Feb. 23.
After starting pitcher Garrett Brown gave up two runs to the Eagles on back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning, he forced a hard ground ball to Patrick Sullivan with one out and a runner on second. The first baseman made things go from bad to worse. He let the ball scamper through his legs to allow another run to score.
In the sixth inning, third baseman Riley King couldn’t field the ball cleanly and was charged with an error. That baserunner scored two at-bats later on a sacrifice fly.
“If we’re going to be the team we want to be at the end of the year, we’ve got to get better defensively,” Stricklin said.
Georgia also had some positive moments in the field. Diving catches by Bradley and Randon Jernigan, Chaney Rogers’ catch on the warning track and a double play in the fourth inning were the highlights of the night.
Injuries punctuate Georgia’s bad night
Jernigan left the game in the ninth inning after hitting his head on the ground during his diving catch. Two innings earlier, freshman pitcher Brandon Smith was taken out of the game with an elbow injury after facing two batters. Smith will receive an MRI tomorrow.
“Any time you point to the elbow, it scares you,” Stricklin said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed that he’s OK.”
Smith was replaced by freshman Cain Tatum. Until Logan Moody entered the game in the ninth inning, Georgia exclusively used underclassmen on the mound, which isn’t uncommon for a midweek matchup. It didn’t stop the Bulldogs from beating Kennesaw State 15-1 last week in Brown’s last start.
