Georgia split its first two games on Friday in the 15th annual Red and Black Showcase at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. In their first game of the day, the Bulldogs beat Delaware 10-3, but fell to Boston University 6-1 later in the afternoon.
Against Delaware, Georgia registered 10 hits and scored in every inning except for the third and seventh. Sophomore Britton Rogers closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning to seal the win.
Junior Sara Mosley, sophomore Ellie Armistead and sophomore Sydney Chambley combined for four home runs. Two of those long-balls came from Armistead and Chambley in the sixth inning of the day’s first contest..
Armistead led Georgia’s offense with 4 total RBI and Mosley’s first inning homer tallied three runs of her own.
Delaware rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the second inning, but a combination of stout pitching and sound defense from the Bulldogs held the Blue Hens scoreless for the remainder of the game. That defensive display was highlighted by a 4-6-3 double play to close out the fourth inning
Two consecutive runs in the bottom of the fourth from Jayda Kearney and Armistead gave Georgia a 7-3 lead heading into the top of the fifth and enough momentum to secure the victory.
Georgia’s offensive production diminished against the Terriers in the second game of the day.
Georgia was held scoreless through the first three innings and trailed BU by four runs heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman Lyndi Rae Davis’ double to left-center field in the fourth plated senior Lacey Fincher and gave the Bulldogs their first run of the game. But the Bulldogs’ bats failed to produce any further offensive threats in the late innings.
“At the end of the day, we have good players, but they’re 18-22-year-olds and [are] trying to learn and be more consistent,” said head coach Tony Baldwin.
Georgia will face-off against Boston again on Saturday at 1 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., they take on Purdue to conclude day two of the event. On Sunday, the team plays Purdue again. in its final action of the showcase.
“We have to come back tomorrow and get what we want, [to] bounce back from the loss,” Armistead said.