Georgia’s star right-hander Emerson Hancock was the third pitcher off the board in the 2020 MLB draft.
The 6-foot-4 starter was picked No. 6 overall by the Seattle Mariners.
Couldn’t be more excited for this man right here! Dude does everything the right way on and off the field. Love you so much Emmy! Always gonna be locker mates ✊🏻 https://t.co/IDL6xyIy3f— Riley King (@RileyKing_04) June 11, 2020
It was Hancock’s second time hearing his name called by an MLB club as the 21-year-old was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. His decision to join the Bulldogs paid off, however, as he jumped 1,126 draft spots from the 38th round three years ago to round one in 2020.
Starting four of Georgia’s 18 games in the shortened 2019-2020 season, Hancock’s two seven-inning shutouts were tempered by two sub-six-inning outings against Richmond in the season opener and Georgia Tech in game one of the Bulldog’s late February sweep.
Hancock’s 2019-20 ERA of 3.75 was the second-highest on the starting rotation. Yet the junior from Cairo, Georgia, led the team in strikeouts for the second year in a row, averaging 1.4 per inning.
Although his game control declined following a sophomore season in which finished with a team-high 1.99 ERA and a 6.4 innings-per-game average, the small sample size did not diminish his draft stock in the lead-up to Wednesday night.
If he signs with the Mariners, Hancock is set to receive a $5.7 million signing bonus. Fellow Georgia starter Cole Wilcox is expected to follow his elder teammate tonight with a selection later in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.