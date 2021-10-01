The Delta Sigma Phi fraternity is presenting the Classic City Showdown, a philanthropic boxing tournament. The event will be held on Oct. 1st from 6-10 p.m. at the Classic Center in Athens.
The Classic City Showdown involves 16 organizations in the Interfraternity Council and six organizations in the Panhellenic Council on campus. There will be one boxer from every Greek organization represented in the event.
To organize this event, members of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity had to work together to help find a sponsor for the boxing side of the event, find a venue for the event, and most importantly, find charities to support through the money raised.
Joseph Boudreau, the president of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity along with several of his fraternity brothers helped to organize the event from start to finish. To finish the planning process they had to find a local boxing gym to sponsor the event and find a location, as well as connect with charities to support to get them on board with the event.
“First and foremost the goal is to raise the most amount of money possible for [Children's Healthcare of Atlanta] and the American Red Cross,” Boudreau said. “Especially with the natural disasters going on right now as well as childhood diseases, we want to support these organizations.”
The Classic City Showdown has been in the works since December 2020 with a majority of the time going to finding the right partners for the boxing part of the event. In May, the planners of the event contacted Keith Keppner of Keppner Boxing gym to be the partner for the boxing side of the event.
“Mr. Keppner of Keppner Boxing is the greatest help that we could have ever asked for,” Boudreau said. “He’s been training all the fighters, making sure safety wise that they are prepared and has been donating his time and his services to train the fighters.”
The fighters will be fighting in weight-based matchups under the training of Keppner and some of his trainers.
Keppner and some of his trainers including Dean Agnew from Athens, started training the fighters in August and played a major role in getting the fighters ready for their fights as many of them did not have any prior boxing experience. Keppner served as the main sponsor for the event along with Right at Home which was a donating partner
“The boxers had access to our contact program as well as many other sessions and open gyms, many would come in at night and some would even do multiple sessions a day,” Agnew said. “Sparring was also a big thing for many of them, not only to get used to being in the ring but also practicing what they’ve worked on each week in a safe environment.
The fighters have been training weekly for around two months in preparation for this event. Agnew said many of his clients start boxing with no experience, but they have grown and improved as they learn the sport.
The event is currently sold out right now at 1700 seats, but the event planners of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity said they are working with the Classic Center to see if they could add another 10-20 seats. There will also be a livestream available for $35 which is on the Classic City Showdown Instagram page.
Gates will open around 6 p.m. on Oct. 1st, the live stream will start at around 6:30 and the event will last approximately four hours.