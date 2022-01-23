Georgia (5-14, 0-6) suffered a 83-66 loss to South Carolina (11-7, 2-4) today in Columbia. This was Georgia’s eighth consecutive loss and extended the Bulldogs’ winless conference campaign.
The game was a tale of two halves. Georgia played a strong first half, highlighted by Noah Baumann hitting some huge 3-pointers. South Carolina did not shoot well from three in the first half, but found their stroke in the second. Georgia struggled to find any offensive consistency in the second half, characterized by a seven minute scoring drought.
Erik Stevenson and Keyshawn Bryant led the Gamecocks in scoring with 20 and 19 points respectively. Braelon Bridges’ 20 points and Noah Baumann’s 14 were not enough for Georgia to overcome its second half woes.
The game started slow, with only nine points scored in the first three minutes of the game. Midway through the first half, both teams gained traction offensively. Baumann registered three 3-pointers on seven attempts in the first half for the Bulldogs and finished the half with 14 points.
At the 14:16 minute mark of the period, Georgia found itself down 14-10. Over the next three minutes, Georgia scored 12 unanswered points to take control of the game.
Free throws played a large role in the Bulldogs’ first half assertion. Georgia made 21 of its 22 first half free throws, compared to the Gamecocks’ 10 attempts. Georgia’s 21 points at the line accounted for half of their first half point total.
Georgia led 42-36 at the break.
The second half began efficiently for the Gamecocks. Devin Carter threw down a fast break slam dunk and then inbound an alley-oop to Keyshawn Bryant minutes later.
Bridges responded with several big shots for the Bulldogs, en route to his 12-point second half. But back-to-back 3-pointers for the Gamecocks, cut the Bulldog lead to four at the second media timeout.
Exiting the timeout, South Carolina exercised its offensive prowess. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Cousinard each scored a pair of field goals to give South Carolina a 61-60 edge, forcing a Georgia timeout.