In the 2021 edition of the SEC Championship game, No.3 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia 41-24. Prior to the matchup, the Bulldogs’ defense had only allowed 17 points at most to any other team this season, however, against the Crimson Tide, the highly rated unit showed weakness.
Before Saturday’s game, the most passing yards Georgia had allowed in a single game was 332 yards against Tennessee. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young shattered that number, throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns.
When asked about Young and potentially facing him again, Kirby Smart knew exactly what his secondary needed to do to try and contain the playmaker.
“The first answer would be don't leave people uncovered, you know what I mean,” Smart said. “Like that's the first objective. Let's cover them, and then try to win some one-on-ones and get balls down.”
Leading into the SEC Championship, Georgia’s defense had an elite record against the pass, giving up 151.92 passing yards per game. However, the Bulldogs did not face a high level passing offense during the regular season.
The highest rated passing offense Georgia had faced was Florida, who are ranked 39th in the country. Other than the Gators, Alabama was the first top-50 passing offense to play the Bulldogs leaving the Crimson Tide to expose some cracks.
Alabama entered the game as the seventh best passing team in the nation, averaging 341.8 yards per game. The connection between Young and his receivers seemed to be the key to the Crimson Tide’s offense on Saturday.
Jameson Williams was the top target for Young, catching seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. John Metchie III, who only played one half, was also a factor, catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The two receivers boasted a big play ability that the Georgia defense has not gone against in 2021.
Smart said that the Bulldogs tried to mix up defensive looks, but nothing was working against the explosive Alabama playmakers.
“They hit us several times man to man. They hit us several times in the zone. I think you've got to affect their quarterback,” Smart said. “You've got to get to him and finish, and he's so good at avoiding rush that he buys time with his mobility to make plays downfield. Give him a lot of credit. He did a tremendous job.”
Getting to the quarterback is something Georgia has had no problem doing this season. However, despite the team's 41 total sacks this year, the Bulldogs were unable to bring Young down on Saturday.
Disrupting the pocket and bringing down Young might be the only way to stop him and that was highlighted when the Alabama quarterback played Auburn last weekend. The Tigers were able to grab seven sacks throughout the contest and held Alabama to just 24 points through four quarters and four overtimes.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean knows that if Georgia and Alabama meet again, disrupting the pocket and keeping Young’s eyes off of his receivers could be the key to victory.
“He did a good job keeping his eyes downfield and avoiding our pass rush,” Dean said. “I feel like the pass rush and the recovery's got to work hand in hand. Him being able to keep his eyes downfield and make certain throws really helps them.”
Despite the loss, Georgia will likely make the College Football Playoff, giving the team a chance to right its wrongs in just a few weeks.