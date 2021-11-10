Following a competitive Florida loss in their last bout, the eighth-ranked Georgia swimming and diving team emerged victorious on the road against Auburn, defeating the men’s squad 159-141 and the No. 23 women’s 178-122 at James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Nov. 5.
It was a late comeback effort led by the men’s squad that saw the Bulldogs top the Tigers with the story of the matchup being a pair of dominant performances from SEC Swimmers of the Week Luca Urlando and Zoie Hartman.
Urlando and Hartman each won four of their events, with Hartman remaining undefeated in all breaststroke events this season. Urlando’s blazing 46.13 winning time in the 100 backstroke ranks second nationally.
Dominance in the distance events continued for the Bulldogs as breakout freshman Abby McCulloh swam for the third-best time in the country (9:45.83) in the women’s 1,000 and Jake Magahey took home both the 500 and 1,000 men’s.
Georgia swept Auburn in both the 200 and 400 relays while securing a 1,2,3 sweep in the men’s 100 butterfly.
On the women’s side, three bulldogs swept their individual events. Hartman secured a pair of breaststroke wins with times of 1:01.50 in the 100 and 2:12.69 in the 200 while freshman breakout Dakota Luther continues to impress in her debut season, notching victories in the 100 and 200 butterfly with times of 53.89 and 1:56.65, respectively.
In the sprints, it was Gabi Fa’amausili who took the 50 and 100 freestyle with times of 22.68 and 49.5 while Sloane Reinstein captured the 200 with a time of 1:47.98.
For the men, Urlando took home the 100 butterfly (46.32) in addition to his dominant backstroke performance while Andrew Abruzzo posted a commanding 1:46.12 time in the 200.
Abruzzo followed up his performance with a strong second place finish in the men’s 500 freestyle and 200 IM, just getting edged out by teammate Zach Hils who would take the event with a time of 1:47.36.
Junior Ian Grum won the 200 backstroke (1:44.29) and Dillon Downing continues to wow in the 50 freestyle, winning the event by four tenths of a second with a time of 20.11 as he seeks to achieve his sub-twenty season goal.
The Bulldogs impressed on the boards with sophomore Meghan Wenzel picking up a win and Zone qualification with a score of 273.30 in the women’s 1 meter, before placing second in the 3 meter with a score of 301.20, another zone cut.
Meanwhile, Nolan Lewis’ 310.35 second place score on the men’s 3 meter was good enough to secure Zone qualification.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their success as they shift their focus to the pivotal Georgia Tech Invitational running from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 at the McCauley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.