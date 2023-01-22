On Jan. 21, the Georgia swim and dive teams concluded their SEC schedule with a road loss to Tennessee. Both the men and womens’ team fell, after a successful past weekend versus South Carolina. This loss broke the men’s six-meet winning streak.
Over by the diving well, Georgia women swept the top two events on 1-meter. Junior Meghan Wenzel posted a score of 60.46.Earning her seventh win this season, she came close to her personal best.
“Girls did phenomenal,” diving head coach Chris Colwill said. “Both Meghan and Hannah did really well on 1-meter, I couldn’t be prouder of them. As for the boys, all three stepped up.”
Freshman Hannah Stumpf had herself a day, setting a new personal best. She scored a 290.40 on the 1-meter, coming in fifth place, and a 289.13 on the 3-meter, coming in second place.
For the men’s diving team, sophomore Rhett Hopkins set his own PB’s in the 1-meter and 3-meter, finishing in fourth and third place. Sophomore Nolan Lewis also came close to his PB on the 3-meter with a score of 352.05.
Back by the lane lines, senior Zoie Hartman had a standout performance after last week's SEC Swimmer of the Week recognition. Hartman took home a first place win in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, along with a B-cut in the 100 breaststroke.
The Georgia sophomores stole the show with Duné Coetzee, Rachel Stege, and Abby McCulloh sweeping the top three in the 500 freestyle. Coetzee led with a B-cut time of 4:45.48.
Other top women's times came from sophomore Eboni McCarty, with a 50 freestyle win and a time of 22.75. Graduate Callie Dickinson followed, with a B-cut time and first place win in the 200 butterfly.
Georgia men’s swim team came out with wins in five events. Junior Jake Magahey continues to have a stellar career, earning two of the five wins for the team in the 200 and 500 freestyle. As for backstroke, seniors Bradley Dunham and Ian Grum came in first in the 200 backstroke and second in the 100 backstroke alongside junior Wesley Ng.
Senior Zach Hils continued his winning record in the 200 IM by taking home his fifth win this season with a time of 1:47.11. Graduate Andrew Abruzzo followed Hills coming in second. Earlier in the meet, Abruzzo took home a win in the 200 butterfly.
Georgia will be back in Athens at the Gabrielsen Natatorium this Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. to take on Emory. Before the meet commences, Georgia will hold their Senior Day and recognize 20 swimmers, sharing the mark they left on Georgia swim and dive.