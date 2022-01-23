Georgia’s swim and dive teams faced off against Tennessee in Athens for the first meet of the season. Georgia men's team won 169.5-129.5, while the women’s team fell short 163-135.
Sophomore Tommy-Lee Camblong started the meet off strong with a win in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 9:06.67. Camblong beat his sophomore teammate, Jake Magahey, by a little over four seconds, 9:10.97.
“It was really at the 700 I was like, ‘yeah, I’m okay,” Camblong said after being first throughout the event.
Junior Zach Hills dominated the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:46.82, with his teammates Zach Franklin and Ian Grum following quickly behind to place second and third.
Magahey was able to clinch first in the second-half of the race, finishing with a time of 4:22.80. Following behind Magahey was Charlie Logan in second, Camblong taking third and Andrew Abruzo taking fourth place.
Freshman Nolan Lewis finished third in the 3-meter dive, allowing the men’s team to take a top place in the event. Freshman Rhett Hopkins placed fourth with a mark of 283.20 in the 1-meter dive.
For the women’s team, sophomore Maxine Parker had a close matchup in the 50 freestyle. She beat her opponent with a time of 22.42, while the Tennessee swimmer had a time of 22.68. In the 100 freestyle, Parker was able to secure another win by 65 milliseconds, beating her freshman teammate, Eboni McCarty.
Both head coach Jack Bauerle and Parker agreed that this was the best meet that she has had.
After the women’s A-relay finished with a 3:19.30, Georgia fans became exhilarated as the B-relay took third. The game atmosphere quickly changed when the announcer said that there were two disqualifications on Georgia, both against Georgia women’s A and B- relay teams.
Junior Zoie Hartman had two wins at the meet, her first win against Tennessee swimmer Mona McSharry. McSharry holds the top 100 breaststroke time in the nation, making Hartman’s win that much more impressive. Hartman took third place with a time of 1:00.9 after her matchup against Tennessee’s Alexandra Gebel.
Again in the 100 freestyle, Hartman placed first with a time of 49.24 and McCarty finished closely behind with a time of 49.89.
Sophomore Meghan Wenzel, secured a season-best of 294.75 in the 1-meter dive and a third place mark in the 3-meter dive. With scores from these two dives, Wenzel earned her second win of the season.
Senior Ellie Crump finished third with a mark of 268.65, earning a zone cut in the 1-meter dive.
“You always hope and expect to win, no matter what,” Bauerle said. “But, above everything else, we don’t talk about winning, we talk about racing.”
Georgia’s swim and dive teams will take on Emory next weekend for their last home meet of the season.