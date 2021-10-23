Georgia swim and dive started its 2021-2022 campaign on Oct. 22 with a resounding victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
The women’s squad defeated the No. 15 UNC women by a final score of 175-105 while the men’s posted an equally impressive 164.5-99.5 winning margin against the No. 21 UNC men, marking the third straight season that Georgia has swept its opening opponent.
“I thought we just raced pretty darn well all around'' head coach Jack Bauerle said, “We have another meet tomorrow and that challenges them to swim fast again.”
The Bulldogs won 25 of their events outright, including multiple 1, 2, 3 sweeps and crucial first place finishes in both the men’s and women’s relays.
The first relays set the tone for the Bulldogs, and a packed house of both Georgia and North Carolina fans made for an energetic atmosphere that had been missed in the previous season.
Led by super senior Dakota Luther, the women’s 200 medley relay team torched North Carolina with a time of 1:39.23, only to be followed up by an electric men’s medley performance powered by junior Dillon Downing and sophomore Luca Urlando, finishing with a first place time of 1:26.32.
The Bulldogs continued their success into the 1000 yard freestyle, as sophomore Jake Magahey and freshman Abby McCulloh dusted the competition with times of 9:02.97 and 9:44.84 respectively. Later that evening, Magahey and McCulloh picked up wins in the men’s 200 freestyle (1:36.37) and the women’s 500 freestyle (4:47.25).
In other action, freshman Duné Coetzee of South Africa earned her first win as a Bulldog, taking the women’s 200 free (1:47.52) while fifth year New Zealand national Gabi Fa’amausili and sophomore Wesley Ng won the 100 meter backstroke. Dakota Luther tacked on more wins in the 200 and 100 butterfly and Zoie Hartman took first in the 100 breast (59.82).
Once again, Urlando impressed for the Bulldogs, nudging out fellow teammate and 500 freestyle winner Andrew Abruzzo to take first in the men’s 200 butterfly and going on to win the 100. Downing and Fa’amausili followed up their victories with wins in the men’s 50 freestyle and women’s 100 freestyle.
Zach Hils took the 100 freestyle (44.17) while Millie Sansome and Ian Grum won the 200 meter backstroke before the Bulldogs capped off the night with statement wins over the Tar Heels in the final 400 freestyle relays.
On the boards, Meghan Wenzel secured a team-best third place finish, posting a final score of 267.45 in the women’s 3-meter and 281.40 in the 1-meter. Nolan Lewis was the best diver on the day for the Georgia men’s team, scoring 315.38 in the 3-meter and 265.73 in the 1-meter.
Bauerle was pleased with his team’s dominant display, and expressed his optimism about this year’s squad but remained focused on the task ahead.
“To do that, you have to be able to do it back to back days, so you can do it at a conference championship,” Bauerle said.
Georgia swim and dive will look to continue their success as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the second leg of their dual meet at Gabrielsen Natatorium.