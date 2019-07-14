Georgia swimmers Veronica Burchill, Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter picked up three gold medals and seven medals total during the World University Games from July 4 to July 10 in Naples, Italy.
Burchill, a rising senior, won gold on the 4x100-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter medley relays and earned a bronze in the 100 freestyle. Burchill led off the Americans’ 4x100-meter freestyle relay that set the World University Games record at 3:37.99.
Luther, a rising sophomore, was a force for the Americans on the final day as she won the 200-meter butterfly, then swam the butterfly leg of the 4x100-meter medley relay that won the gold medal. Luther picked up a silver in the 100-meter butterfly, stopping the clock in 58.82.
Carter, also a rising sophomore, followed Luther in second in the 200-meter butterfly.
Rising junior Gabi Fa’amausili represented New Zealand during the World University Games, competing in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter backstroke.
The Americans’ coaching staff included Georgia associate head coach Jerry Champer.
Georgia’s swimmers and divers now will turn their attention to the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, from July 21 to July 28. Current diver Freida Lim will compete for Singapore, while former swimmers Hali Flickinger, Melanie Margalis, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland will represent the United States. Schmitt will serve as one of the team captains. The Georgia swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle will be a member of the Americans’ coaching staff.
