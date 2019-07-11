Three home dual meets in January and February as well as the NCAA Championships in March in Athens highlight Georgia’s 2019-2020 schedule, which was announced on Wednesday, July 10.
Georgia will host Texas A&M at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Jan. 11, 2020, Tennessee on Jan. 25 and Emory on Feb. 1 for Senior Day. Georgia also will have its annual Last Chance Meet Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1.
After the NCAA Zone B Championships in Athens from March 9 to 11, Gabrielsen Natatorium will serve as the site of the women’s NCAA Championships from March 18 to March 21. Georgia hosted the women’s NCAAs in 1999 and 2006, with the Lady Bulldogs coming in first and second, respectively. The NCAAs for the men were in Athens in 2002.
Georgia will spend all of the 2019 portion of the schedule on the road, logging seven straight meets. Georgia will open the campaign Oct. 4 at Alabama, followed by a North Carolina tour to face the Tar Heels and Duke on back-to-back days, Oct. 25 and 26.
Georgia will visit Florida on Nov. 1, and then will participate in the Tennessee Invitational from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24. Georgia will kick off 2020 from Jan. 3-5 in the Tennessee Diving Invitational.
The Southeastern Conference Championships will be held Feb. 18-22 at Auburn, while the men’s NCAAs will be from March 25 to March 28 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“The intent of our schedule each year is to challenge our swimmers and divers throughout the season so that they get tougher and are prepared for the postseason,” head coach Jack Bauerle said. “We believe this schedule will do just that. Spending all of 2019 on the road will create a unique situation and will strengthen not just our performances in the pool but also our team chemistry. Getting to host the NCAAs is a point of pride as well. We are proud of our facility, and we are excited for the opportunity to showcase it. With 2020 being an Olympic year, the NCAAs in Athens could be something of a preview for the Tokyo Games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.