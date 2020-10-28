Due to measures being taken to ensure social distancing, Georgia has announced that there will be no spectators allowed inside Gabrielsen Natatorium for the Bulldogs’ 2020 swimming and diving schedule. This includes dual meets against Florida and Auburn as well as the Georgia Invitational.
Both dual meets in addition to the majority of the Georgia Invitational will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Spectator policies for 2021 are still undecided and will be reassessed before the Georgia Diving Invitational — the first of three swimming and diving events at Gabrielsen in 2021 — which begins January 3.
“We love having our fans at our meets and the energy they bring, but we also love being able to compete at the highest level,” said swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle. “The most important matter at this time is ensuring the safest possible environment for competition.”
The University of Georgia Athletic Association and the Ramsey Student Center will work in accordance with local and national health guidelines as well as the Southeastern Conference to establish spectator policies for competition in 2021.
