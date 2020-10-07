The Georgia swimming and diving program announced its 2020-2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs will face rivals Florida, Auburn and South Carolina all at home in the Gabrielsen Natatorium.
Georgia will begin its 2020 campaign on Friday, Oct. 23 at South Carolina. One week later the Bulldogs open things up at home against the Gators on Oct. 30. Four more home events follow, including matchups against programs such as Auburn, Georgia Tech and a rematch against South Carolina.
In addition to head-to-head SEC competition, Georgia will host three multi-day events. The first of these is the Georgia Invitational which will take place from Nov. 18-20 with the Bulldogs competing against Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Georgia Diving Invitational and the Bulldog Invitational will also take place at the Gabrielsen Natatorium later in the season.
The SEC Swimming and Diving championships will be held at the University of Missouri at some point in February — the exact dates have not yet been determined. The NCAA women’s and men’s national championships will take place from March 17-20 and March 24-27, respectively.
Programs are taking a number of measures to fulfill social distancing protocols throughout the season, including splitting dual meets into two separate sessions. During these events, the women’s team will face off at 10 a.m. and the men’s team will follow at 2 p.m. Spectator attendance and other COVID-19 related variables will be announced at a later time.
“While our circumstances have caused some adjustments, I believe this will help us prepare for the championship season,” said swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle. “Our athletes are excited to compete.”
