After a win against North Carolina on Friday, the Georgia swimming and diving team defeated Duke on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated. The men won 170-130, and the women ended their day with a score of 160-140.
The top swimmer of the day was junior Courtney Harnish, leading the team with 27 points and three individual wins. Harnish started the day recording a time of 10 minutes, 1.88 seconds in the 1000 freestyle, and then winning the 200 free events with a time of 1:48:25. Her last victory of the day was in the 500 free event and her time was 4:51:35. Harnish has won the 200 and 500 events for three meets in a row.
Junior Danielle Della Torre dominated in her breaststroke events. She finished the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:01.91 and the 200-meter in 2:14.74. Torre also swam in the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay, another winning event for Georgia. The freestyle relay team also consisted of junior Gabi Fa’amausil, senior Veronica Burchill, and freshman Zoie Hartman. Fa’amausili and Burchill contributed a combined 13 points on the day.
Junior Camden Murphy, Greg Reed and Jack Dalmolon had a strong meet as well. They all won two races totaling 18 points. In Murphy’s 200 fly, he finished with 1:48.46. Senior Clayton Forde had 16 points throughout the course of the meet. Forde finished behind Murphy in the 200 fly event and third in the 200 breaststroke. However, he finished with a 25-second final lap in the 400 IM.
Freshman Harry Homans had three top-three finishes.
Junior diver Zachary Allen scored for Georgia with a 3-meter mark at a time of 362.78. Allen almost topped his career high.
Georgia will be face against rival Florida in Gainesville next week. The diving portion of the competition will start at the Stephen O’Connell Center on Thursday, with the full swim meet on Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.
