An outdoor meet against Florida State at the Morcom Aquatics Center brought warm weather and a Georgia sweep. The women's team remained undefeated (5-0, 1-0 SEC) with a final score of 176-123 over the Seminoles. The men's team dominated as well, finishing the meet 179-121, maintaining its winning record (4-1, 1-0 SEC).
The highlight of the meet was the Georgia men winning both relays, the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:25.94 and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:56.94 — both anchored by senior Dillon Downing.
As for the distance events, senior Jillian Barczyk came on top for both the 1000-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Keeping distance wins on a roll, junior Jake Magahey took home a win on the 500-yard freestyle.
“We knew coming here was going to be a challenge… I think we took that challenge and ran with it so I think that tells how the rest of our season is going to go,” said Barczyk.
Georgia women controlled the freestyle events as junior Julianna Stephens took first in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.24, while junior Sloane Reinstein got first in the 100-yard freestyle at 50.34.
“We’ve never swum outside, or competed outside in a very long time,” said women's head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno. “I’m really proud of all the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors for just stepping up.”
Freshmen Shea Furse and Emma Norton accompanied by Reinstein and Eboni McCarty lead the Georgia women to victory, by closing the meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:21.00. This was a stellar opportunity for Furse and Norton to make a name for themselves in the waters.
For more first place wins, graduate Callie Dickinson was on top of the 200-yard freestyle finishing at 1:50.31. Staying undefeated in the 200-yard backstroke, graduate Marie Schobel earned a time of 1:55.26 and a B-cut.
Over in the diving well, graduate Kevin Li placed second on the 3-meter coming out with a final mark of 317.55 and sophomore Rhett Hopkins earned second with a score of 284.48 on the 1-meter. Meghan Wenzel scored a Zone cut score of 309.30 on the 3-meter, stunning the audience for her fourth win of the season.
Junior Wesley Ng placed first in the 100-yard butterfly followed by graduate Andrew Abruzzo who won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:45.78 earning a B-cut.
“We definitely have some fine tuning details we need to work on still,” said men’s head coach Neil Versfeld. “We’ve got a couple days before the Gators come to our home turf… it’s going to be a tough one, but we're ready to go.”
First place was no stranger to the men's team in Tallahassee, as seniors Ian Grum, Downing and Zach Hills shined on top of the podium in their individual events of 200-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle, and the 200-yard IM.
Returning to Athens, the team will host Florida on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.