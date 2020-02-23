The 2020 SEC swimming and diving championships wrapped up on Saturday night in Auburn, Alabama. The final score for Georgia’s men’s team was 953.5 while the women’s team finished with a score of 986 to place third and fourth overall, respectively.
The Bulldogs placed second in three of the eleven events on Saturday, with freshman Zoie Hartman placing first in the women's 200 breaststroke event. She earned a personal record A-cut time of 2:06.20 which ranks as the second-fastest in school history.
Several Georgia swimmers beat personal records during the championship event, in addition to school and season records. Junior Danielle Della Torre came in second during the women’s 200 breaststroke event on Saturday. Her time of 2:07.11 ranks fourth in school history and is the fifth-fastest event time in the nation. With his time of 14:45.03 during the men’s 1,650 freestyle event, junior Greg Reed finished second and also earned the fifth-fastest time in the nation for that event.
On Friday, Georgia earned first place gold medals in four of the nine events, second place in one event and third place in two events.
Sophomore Dakota Luther swam an A-cut time of 1:52.47 in the women’s 200 butterfly event on Friday, earning her the second-fastest time in school history and the fastest time in the nation this season. Junior Courtney Harnish earned the third-place bronze medal in the same event with a time of 1:53.22.
Junior Camden Murphy and freshman Harry Homans won first and third place, respectively, in the men’s 200 butterfly event on Friday. Murphy swam the second-fastest time nationally at 1:40.93. Homans swam the eighth-fastest time nationally at 1:42.02.
The swimming and diving team will meet next for the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance Meet on Feb. 29 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. During this event, collegiate swimmers across the nation will have the final opportunity to beat their personal and season records to qualify for the 2020 NCAA championships which begin on March 18.
