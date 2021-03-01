Georgia concluded its regular season with the Last Chance Meet at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Sunday.
Junior Keegan Walsh ended the day by clinching a spot in the NCAA championships with his time of 1:41.16 in the 200-yard backstroke. Walsh’s time was the sixth fastest time in school history and 13th fastest in the nation.
Fellow junior Caleb Harrington posted a time of 1:46.87 in the 200-yard butterfly, a season best for Harrington.
Freshman Sloane Reinstein competed in the 200 freestyle and posted a time of 1:46.29 while sophomore Riley Scruggs finished with a time of 44.29 in the 100-yard freestyle, notching his third personal record of the weekend.
On the first day of events, senior Courtney Harnish achieved a career best time of 51.96 in the 100-yard butterfly. Harnish’s time also ranked eighth best in Georgia history.
On the men’s side, Harrington earned a B-cut in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.36 whereas freshman Zach Franklin earned a personal record in the event.
Junior Callie Dickinson placed a season best time of 1:57.41 in the 200 IM, earning her a B-cut in the event. Senior Sammie Burchill also earned a B-cut in the women’s freestyle with a personal best time of 1:47.10.
Finally, sophomore Zoie Hartman posted a B-cut in the 50-yard freestyle while fellow sophomore Riley Scruggs earned a personal record in the 50 and 200 free for mens.
Meanwhile in diving, Meghan Wenzel finished in second place with a score of 279 in the 1-meter springboard event while redshirt junior Ambria D’Alonzo finished with a season best score of 255.53 in the event.
On the men’s side, junior Hudson Coldren earned a score of 220.35 on the 1-meter.
Georgia will now focus on the NCAA championships which take place in Greensboro, North Carolina. Diving championships will take place on March 7-9 while the women’s meet will take place on March 17-20 followed by the men’s meet from March 24-27.