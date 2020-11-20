Georgia’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams followed up their strong showing on Wednesday by setting two school records during Thursday’s meet.
After closing out Day 2 of the Georgia Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium, the third-ranked men tallied 1,043 points over Florida State and Georgia Tech while the top-ranked women hung on to their lead with 983.5 points.
The Bulldogs dominated with 14 first-place finishes, including all 10 of their preliminary events.
Georgia’s momentum started with Callie Dickinson leading a top-five Bulldog sweep along with Maddie Homovich, Sammie Burchill, Portia Brown and Ashley McCauley in the women’s 400 IM prelims.
The men managed to carry this energy into their 400 IM prelims where Andrew Abruzzo, Ian Grum and Greg Reed swept the top three positions with season-best times.
In diving, Zach Allen earned his first 3-meter win of the season by just 1.30 points, posting a score of 63 on his final dive to seal the win.
Another triumph was earned by the tandem of Gabi Fa'amausili, Zoie Hartman, Courtney Harnish and Maxine Parker in the women’s 200 medley relay. The women took first place with the nation's fastest time of 1:36.85, placing them ninth in school history.
Not one, but two school records were broken on Thursday in both the men’s 200-meter relay and the men's 100-meter butterfly.
For the second-straight night, seniors Javier Acevedo, Jack Dalmolin, Camden Murphy and sophomore Dillon Downing broke their own record with a time of 1:23.60 in the 200 medley relay, making them first both nationally and in school history.
Following his performance in the medley, Murphy also broke his record mark in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 44.89. Murphy's A-cut time is the fastest in the nation this season and the first sub-44 second 100-meter fly in program history.
“Camden was spectacular,” said head coach Jack Bauerle.
The Bulldogs currently hold the nation’s fastest times in five events and have earned multiple SEC honors, including Hartman’s Swimmer of the Week honor and Freshman of the Week for Parker.
“The athletes feel good about it, we feel good about it and it puts a little bit of a target on us, but that’s okay too,” Bauerle said.
The Bulldogs will close out the Georgia Invitational, as well as their fall season, on Friday at Gabrielsen Natatorium starting at 9:30 a.m.
Bauerle expressed confidence in his athlete’s abilities to finish how they started this tournament – strong.
“We really don’t have to change a thing outside just swimming the way that we have been,” Bauerle said. “Sometimes as a coach, you can say less and this is a good time to do so.”
Commented