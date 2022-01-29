The Georgia swimming and diving team finished its final duel meet of the season with a big win against Emory. The women prevailed 150 to 126, and the men won 175.5 to 128.5.
The men’s team finished the regular season 5-1 and the women’s team finished 4-2. For the seniors, Saturday’s meet was bitter sweet.
“I think I wouldn't have it any other way,” said Bulldogs’ fifth year senior Gabi Fa’amausili. “This program is one of the most prestigious programs in the country and the way they look after their athletes is just unbeatable.”
On a day where 20 combined seniors, fifth year seniors and graduate students were honored before the meet, Georgia coach Jack Bauerle said he used the meet as a chance for the last few swimmers to earn spots in February’s SEC championships.
Bauerle also sent his respect to the Emory program and its head coach John Howell.
“Emory is perennially one of the top one or two teams in Division III,” Bauerle said. “We have an ultra amount of respect for them and, John Howell, I think he's one of the best coaches in the country.”
Georgia gave away a lot of its points to Emory, including the women’s medley relays. Abigail McCullough and senior Peyton Palsha both swam their first 1,650 freestyle races in duel meet competition this season. McCullogh finished with a 16:23.99 and Palsha finished with a 16:41.59.
Jake Magahey finished tops in the men’s 1,650 free with a time of 14:49.98. Tommylee Camblong and Zach Colm finished second and third for the Bulldogs.
Both the men and women swept the 200 freestyle, with Elsa Fretz and Matthew Sates taking first place. Sates edged out Luca Urlando on the men’s side.
Hailey Hicks led the women’s side and Wesley Ng led the men’s side with sweeps in the 100 backstroke. Hicks and Ng’s first place times were 55.10 and 47.06, respectively.
Harri Evans grabbed first in the women’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.93, and senior Harrison Wayner finished first in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.77. Both races were also podium sweeps for Georgia.
In the women’s 200 butterfly, another Georgia sweep, Lily Gardner’s time of 2:03.33 just edged out Ashley McCauley’s time of 2:03.44. Eboni McCarty and Zach Hils grabbed first place times in the 50 freestyle, with times of 23.19 and 20.36, respectively.
Fretz’s 50.74 time took first place by 0.1 seconds in the women’s 100 freestyle over senior Callie Dickinson On the men’s side Riley Scruggs led the sweep with a time of 44.29.
Zoie Hartman finished on top of the Georgia sweep in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.34, while senior Keegan Walsh grabbed first place on the men’s side from the eighth lane with a time of 1:45.60.
“I wasn't really expecting it, and it was just the team energy on the side,” Walsh said. “With my last individual race at [Gabrielsen Natatorium], it was pretty exciting. Halfway through the race I could see out of the corner of my eyes that I was doing well, so it felt really good to finish to the the wall and in a good cap for my senior meeting.”
After that point in the meet, Georgia threw away most of its points.
Senior Hudson Coldren grabbed a first place finish in men’s 1 meter diving with a score of 260.85. All of the points in the women’s 3 meter diving went to Emory.
In the women’s 1 meter diving, seniors Ellie Crump and Ambria D’Alonzo finished first and second with scores of 276.60 and 257.40. Rhett Hopkins and Timothy Fagan finished first and second with scores of 323.55 and 315.75.
The next stop for the Bulldogs is the SEC championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, which begin on February 15.