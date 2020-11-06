In its third sweep of the season, Georgia’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Auburn inside Gabrielsen Natatorium Friday night. The women’s team overcame an early deficit to win 173-125 before the men won in a lopsided 177-118 victory.
In an uncharacteristically slow start, Georgia’s women’s team didn’t see a first-place finish until the floodgates opened in the fourth race. Senior Courtney Harnish, freshman Sloane Reinstein and junior Dakota Luther were the top three finishers in the 200-yard freestyle in that order.
The women’s team also swept the one, two and three spots in the following event, the 100-yard backstroke. Seniors Gabi Fa’aumausili and Sammie Burchill took first and second with times of 55.48 and 55.7, respectively. Junior Portia Brown took third posting a time of 56.2.
Senior and Watkinsville, Georgia, native Danielle Della Torre posted a national best time of 2:10.91 in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Junior Callie Dickinson had a successful afternoon, taking first place in the 100- and 200-butterfly events as well as the 200-backstroke.
“I think we have a star on the way in Callie Dickinson,” said Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle. “Sort of I think overshadowed a little bit last year but she’s really coming into her own.”
In contrast to the women’s team, the men’s team crowded the podium early and often, seeing major contributions from seniors and freshmen alike. They earned two of the top three finishes in eleven different events on the day, including three 1-2-3 sweeps.
In the 200-medley relay, Georgia’s A-team of seniors Javier Acevedo, Jack Dalmolin and Camden Murphy plus sophomore Dillon Downing set the tone with a victory, posting a time of 1:27.39.
Murphy, who would win the 100-meter butterfly later in the afternoon, has alternated with freshman Luca Urlando for the fourth spot on the Bulldogs’ top relay team this season.
“We’ll find our guy by the end,” Bauerle said. “But Luca’s so good. Cam’s so good. It’s like pick your poison.”
Urlando led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Bulldogs in the 200-meter butterfly with a B-cut time of 1:45.05.
Fellow freshman Jake Magahey also earned a win in the 200-meter freestyle, followed by sophomores Zach Hils and Bradley Dunham as well as junior Ananda Lim to round up Georgia’s claim to the top four finishers.
Senior Greg Reed had an impressive afternoon with a dominant first place finish in the 1,000-meter freestyle, recording a time of 9:00.49. Reed would go on to post a season-best B-cut time of 4:22.52 in the 500-meter freestyle, which is the fourth fastest time in the nation.
Acevedo continued to dominate in the 100-meter backstroke, posting a B-cut time of 47.51 and his third consecutive first place finish in the event.
“What we were happier with this meet was that we swam better with everyone,” Bauerle said. “I thought more people swam well and that’s what we need going into the invitational.”
The win brings the Bulldogs to 3-0 heading into the Georgia Invitational on Nov. 18-20. Georgia will host Florida State and Georgia Tech over the weekend in its last meet of the fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.