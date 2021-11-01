After sweeping North Carolina and South Carolina last weekend, the Georgia swimming and diving team was swept by Florida in Gainesville in a two-day, Thursday and Friday dual meet.
The women lost a close meet to the No. 9 Gators 153-147, while the No. 3 Florida men’s team took care of business over Georgia with a 180-120 finish.
The depth for the Gators helped them emerge victorious on both sides, as they had two top three finishers in 11 of the 16 events in the women’s races and 10 of the 16 events in the men’s races.
On the men’s side, Florida 1, 2, 3 swept Georgia in the 100 breaststroke, the 50 freestyle and the 200 breaststroke. It also got first and second in the 400 freestyle relay. Georgia recorded a 1, 2, 3 sweep in the 200 backstroke.
Georgia had some promising individual results in a few events.
On the women’s side, Zoie Hartman could not lose Friday. She swam the breaststroke leg in the first place medley relay team that finished with a time of 1:39.72. She also won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke events with times of 1:00.76 and 2:12.25, respectively. Both were B-cut times for NCAA championships. Hartman also took home first with a B-cut 200 IM time of 1:59.27.
Dakota Luther was the butterfly leg of the medley relay team. She won that and swept the two butterfly events with a 1:57.00 in the 200 and a 53.51 in the 100. Both were B-cut finishes.
The freshman duo of Duné Coetzee and Abby McCullogh both earned first place finishes in the distance freestyles. Coetzee recorded a 1:47.52 in the 200, while McCullogh recorded a 4:45.38 in the 500, with the latter B-cutting in that event.
On the men’s side, Luca Urlando continued to amaze. He won each of his individual events, with a 45.61, 100 butterfly, a 1:42.09, 200 butterfly and a 1:45.12 in the 200 IM. All of those times were B-cut finishes and the fastest times in the country in each of those events.
Along with his 46.32 100 backstroke he swam against South Carolina last Saturday, he owns the fastest times in four individual events.
Jake Magahey won both the 500 and 1,000 freestyle events, with times of 4:16.95 and 8:55.24 respectively. Both of those times are also the fastest in the nation in each event.
In the mens’ 200 backstroke, Ian Grum led the sweep with a B-cut time of 1:43.49. Bradley Dunham and Mitchell Norton finished second and third with times of 1:46.15 and 1:47.48.
In the diving action on Thursday, Meghan Wenzel earned the top score for the Bulldogs in the womens’ 3 meter diving with a 273.45. In the men’s 1 meter diving, it was Nolan Lewis who led the way for Georgia with a score of 283.20.
On Friday, it was Wenzel again who earned the top spot among Bulldog divers in the 1 meter, with a score of 292.13. Timothy Fagan topped Georgia divers in the men’s 3 meter with a score of 285.68.
Next Friday, the Bulldogs will compete in their final dual meet until January, as they travel to the Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn, Alabama, to take on No. 23 Auburn.