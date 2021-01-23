The Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded their final regular season meet against Tennessee at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on Saturday morning with a split result.
The Bulldogs came away with a split after a critical win in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay. Senior Javier Acevado, sophomore Zach Hils, freshman Jake Magahey and sophomore Dillon Downing finished with a time of 2 minutes, 55.43 seconds to give the men’s team a 150.5-149.5 victory over the Volunteers.
Magahey’s time of 43.36 on the third leg is what pulled the Bulldogs ahead, leading them to clinch their second unbeaten men’s dual season in program history. Magahey also won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle with times of 1:35.65 and 4:20.58, respectively.
On the women’s side, the third-ranked Bulldogs fell 164-136 to the Volunteers despite strong performances by Courtney Harnish and Zoie Hartman. Harnish earned individual wins in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.06 and 500 freestyle with a time of 4:44.05. Meanwhile, Hartman took wins in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke with times of 59.58 and 2:09.56, respectively.
Junior Portia Brown had a career day, with her first victories in backstroke with a sweep of the 100 and 200-yard with times of 53.65 and 1:56.42, respectively.
Fellow junior Dakota Luther earned her fifth win in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:56.84 while freshman Maxine Parker won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.13.
On the men’s side, Acevedo won the 100 freestyle with a season-best time of 44.02. Fellow senior Greg Reed won the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 8:57.55 and sophomore Ian Grum led a four-way Georgia sweep of the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:44.28.
For diving, senior Zach Allen set a personal best of 381.9 on the 1-meter springboard, earning his sixth victory of the season. Allen also placed third on the 3-meter with a score of 353.25.
On the women’s side, junior Ellie Crump earned a fourth place and fifth place finish on the 1-meter and 3-meter with scores of 276.68 and 263.78, respectively.
Georgia will now focus on the upcoming SEC swimming and diving championships. The men’s and women’s diving meet will take place at the Mizzou Aquatic Center from Feb. 17-20, while the women’s swimming meet will take place at Gabrielsen Natatorium on the same dates. The men’s swimming championships will take place on Feb. 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
