It was a week to remember as both the Georgia men and women’s swimming and diving teams finished in fourth place at the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.
On the women’s side, Georgia finished with 986 points. Only Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama finished with more points. For the men, its 919 points were just 19 points shy of the second place tie between Alabama and Tennessee. Florida won it all for the men for the 10th straight time.
Luca Urlando was a big winner for the Bulldogs. He finished with three gold medals and set three combined school records in both the individual and team events.
His efforts earned him both the SEC Commissioner’s trophy, awarded to the swimmer who earned the most individual points, and the Swimmer of the Meet award, whis is voted on by the coaches. Urlando is just the sixth Bulldog to win the Commissioner’s Trophy, and the first to do so since Chase Kalisz did it seven years ago.
It all started on the very first day of competition on Tuesday. Urlando, along with Matthew Sates, Zach Hils and Jake Magahey swam a 6:09.32 800 yard freestyle relay. The relay earned the four a silver medal and an A-cut time for nationals, and the time was three seconds faster than the previous Georgia 800 freestyle relay record time.
Urlando’s first gold medal came on Wednesday with an A-cut time of 1:41.19 in the 200 IM. The time was also a pool record. On Thursday, he set a pool record and school record with an A-cut time of 44.41 in the 100 butterfly. Urlando followed up that effort by breaking his own record in the 200 butterfly on Friday. His 1:39.00 is the fastest time for the event in SEC championship history.
Urlando also broke the school record for the 100 backstroke while swimming in the 400 medley relay, with a time of 44.38.
Sates also had a memorable SEC championship competition. In his first SEC championships, he earned two gold medals, one school record and set the pool record in both races.
On Wednesday, he came on top of a tough group in the 500 freestyle. He finished with an A-cut time of 4:09.06. The time is the second fastest in school history. On Thursday, he swam the fastest 200 freestyle in school history with an A-cut time of 1:31.16. On Friday, he also broke Urlando’s previous record in the 200 butterfly, but he finished in second with a time of 1:39.88.
Outside of those two, there were numerous other great performances. On Tuesday, the women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Zoie Hartman, Maxine Parker, Callie Dickinson and Duné Coetzee finished with a bronze medal and a B-cut time of 7:01.34.
Magahey finished in third in the 500 freestyle on Wednesday, with an A-cut time of 4:10.22. Later that day, Hartman took home a silver medal in the 200 IM with an A-cut time of 1:53.79.
On Thursday, Ian Grum and Andrew Abruzzo finished with medals in the 400 IM. Grum finished second with a time of 3:23.23 and Abruzzo finished third with a time of 3:43.65.
Another second and third place finish occurred on Friday, when Dakota Luther and Dickinson achieved that feat in the 200 butterfly. Luther finished second with an A-cut time of 1:51.65, while Dickinson finished third with a time of 1:55.01. Hartman also finished with a podium finish Friday. Her A-cut time of 58.35 in the 100 breaststroke was good enough for a silver medal.
Numerous medals were won on Saturday. Abby McCullogh and Magahey both earned medals in the 1,650 freestyle. McCullogh won a bronze medal with a time of 15:51.96, while Magahey earned a silver medal with a B-cut time of 14:40.20.
Hartman also earned her third silver medal of the competition on Saturday. She earned an A-cut time of 2:06.27 in the 200 breaststroke.
The Georgia diving team got off to a quick start Tuesday. Meghan Wenzel finished eighth in the women’s 1-meter dive with a score of 283.70, while Nolan Lewis finished 19th in the men’s 3-meter dive with a score of 295.50.
Lewis also earned points on Wednesday in the men’s 1-meter dive, with a 24th place score of 262.15. Wenzel and Ellie Crump both scored points in the women’s 3-meter dive on Thursday. Wenzel earned 13th place with a score of 291.00, and Crump finished 23rd with a score of 261.40.
On Friday Lewis earned a 16th place finish on the men’s platform dive. His final score was 279.95. After a great outing at prelims Saturday, Wenzel finished eighth in the women’s platform dive with a score of 197.90. Crump finished 29th with a score of 164.20.
Next weekend, the Bulldogs will return to the Gabrielsen Natatorium for the final time this season for the last chance meet on February 26 and February 27.