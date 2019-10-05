The Georgia swimming and diving team defeated Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday in its first meet of the 2019 season.
“It’s hard to start off sometimes with an SEC meet, especially on the road, but it’s no different from any other sport,” swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle said.
The Bulldog men won 157-143, while the Lady Bulldogs won 163.5-136.5. Both the freshmen and veterans had a strong meet. Notable swimmers included junior Courtney Harnish, who was the top scorer for Georgia. She earned 19.5 of the overall points for the day, and won her events in the 200 (1:47.53) and 500 (4:47.04) freestyle.
“Really two good wins today for our kids. Really proud of them,” Bauerle said.
Three more swimmers put up a total of 18 points. The trio included senior Walker Higgins, junior Camden Murphy and freshman Zoie Hartman.
Higgins took first in the 200 (1:36.52) and 500 (4:25.36) freestyle, and Murphy placed first in the 100 (47.88) and 200 (1:46.69) butterfly. Hartman also showed off in her college debut, placing first in the 100 (1:01.09) and 200 (2:13.01) breaststroke. She also swam in the second leg of a victorious 200 medley relay.
“Zoie’s going to be exceptional,” Bauerle said. “She’s got the temperament, and she’s got the competitiveness.”
On the diving end of competition, sophomore Ellie Crump had her first career win earning a score of 283.05 in the 3-meter springboard. Senior Freida Lim also had a strong day, finishing behind Crump with a 277.50. Also, Junior Josh Getty placed first in the men’s 3-meter (309.98).
“Really happy with the effort. I liked the way we raced. I liked the way we won,” Bauerle said.
Georgia will compete in back-to-back meets against North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 25, and Duke on Oct. 26.
