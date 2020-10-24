In its first competition since March, the Georgia swimming and diving team opened the 2020-2021 season with a dominant performance at South Carolina. The women’s team won by a score of 165.5-129.5 and the men’s team followed with a lopsided 182-97 victory.
The meet was all Georgia from the start, as the 200 meter relay team of senior Gabi Fa’amausili, sophomore Zoie Hartman, junior Dakota Luther and freshman Maxine Parker struck first, posting a winning time of 1:39.62. Each of the four would go on to win individual events later in the meet, with Hartman and Luther recording B-cut times in their respective events.
Hartman took the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.45, edging out senior teammate Danielle Della Torre who finished second with a 1:01.13. Both earned B-cuts in the event.
Freshmen Maxine Parker and Sloane Reinstein had impressive collegiate debuts. Parker took first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50:29. Reinstein finished top four in both the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Seniors Olivia Anderson and Courtney Harnish both won multiple events. Anderson took both the 500 and 1,000 freestyle, while Harnish earned B-cut wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Both freshman Meghan Wenzel and junior Ellie Crump posted Zone-qualifying scores in the one and three meter springboard events, narrowly missing out on first place finishes.
The men’s competition was even more one-sided. Strong freshman debuts and veteran dominance powered the Bulldogs past South Carolina in what was a statement opening win.
Freshman Jake Magahey and Luca Orlando excelled in their first collegiate events. Magahey took first place in the 200, 500, and 1,000 freestyle races while teammate Urlando posted B-cut times in his 200 butterfly win and second place finish in the 100.
Olympic redshirt senior Javier Acevedo took first place in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in his first collegiate competition since the 2018-19 season.
Senior Jack Dalmolin swept the breaststroke events, posting times of 56.06 in the 100 and 2:03.20 in the 200. Fellow senior Camden Murphy took first in the 100 butterfly with a B-cut time of 46.82.
Men’s diving fared well in the one meter competition, as Zach Allen placed first with a Zone-qualifying score of 349.05 while junior Hudson Coldren took third with a 240.90.
The two victories brought head coach Jack Bauerle’s career win total to 579, moving him into second place in NCAA history behind only Eddie Reese of Texas.
Bauerle was excited about his team’s performance, especially considering the extended offseason.
“We’re deeper and better — we’re going to be a really good team,” said Bauerle. “They’re a little rusty, but the spirit’s there and this is a good group.”
The Bulldogs’ next competition will be their home opener against SEC rival Florida on Friday, Oct. 30. The meet will follow the same schedule of 10 a.m. for the women's team and 2 p.m. for the men's team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.