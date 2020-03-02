The Georgia swimming and diving team finished its regular season with several strong performances at the Bulldog Invitational Last Chance meet, which took place at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bulldogs swam several season-best and personal-best times throughout the two-day meet. Additionally, 16 swimmers posted B-cut times that may qualify them for the women’s and men’s NCAA championships, which will begin on March 18 for women and March 25 for men, respectively.
Senior Jackson Ford, who previously shared his hopes to qualify for the NCAA championships, swam his personal-best time of 53.47 seconds in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke event, ranking him eighth-best in program history and earning him a B-cut mark.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs swam seven new B-cut times.
The women’s side included season-best times from sophomore Maddie Homovich and senior Jordan Stout, who swam 1:53.95 and 1:46.02 in the women’s 200-yard backstroke event. Junior Courtney Harnish swam her personal-best time of 1:53.68 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly event. Lastly, sophomore Dakota Luther swam a time of 1:47.79 in the women’s 200-yard freestyle.
The men’s side included a B-cut time from freshman Harry Homans of 46.82 in the men’s 100-yard butterfly. Sophomore Andrew Abruzzo and junior Greg Reed also swam B-cut times in the men’s 200-meter butterfly event, with marks at 1:45.05 and 1:46.19, respectively.
In addition to new season-bests on Sunday, the Bulldogs added nine more B-cut times.
Bulldog sophomores Portia Brown and Maddie Homovich swam a time of 53.02 and 1:54.64 in the women’s 100 and 200-yard backstroke events, respectively. In the women’s 200-yard breaststroke event, freshman Ashley McCauley swam the first-place time of 2:12.46 and senior Lexi Glunn followed at 2:13.71.
B-cut times for the men’s team were achieved by junior Youssef Said in the men’s 100-meter backstroke (46.30), freshman Charlie Logan in the 200-meter backstroke (1:43.74), sophomore Caleb Harrington in the 200-meter butterfly (1:44.56), and junior Joshua Fulcher in the 500-meter freestyle (4:21.13).
Qualifying women’s swimmers from the Last Chance meet will be announced by the NCAA on March 4, and the men’s qualifiers will be announced on March 11.
