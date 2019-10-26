The Georgia swimming and diving team notched its second sweep of the season, improving to 2-0 with a win over North Carolina on Oct. 25.

The women came away with a comfortable 176-124 victory, while the men won 163-137.

Freshman Zoie Hartman once again proved herself as an up-and-coming leader for the women’s team, posting individual victories in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. The Georgia women took the top two spots in all three of those events.

Also on the women’s side, reigning SEC Swimmer of the Week Courtney Harnish topped the leaderboard in the 200 and 500 freestyle, joining sophomore Dakota Luther, who also achieved two victories in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

With senior Veronica Burchill and junior Gabi Fa’amausili’s wins in the 100 and 50 freestyle respectively, the Georgia women bested North Carolina in each individual freestyle event.

For the men, top-four sweeps in two of their last four events accumulated 32 points to help clinch the victory.

Four Bulldogs finished with two individual wins, including sophomore Andrew Abruzzo’s swims in the 1000 freestyle and 200 IM. Junior Grant Norgan took the top spots in the 200 and 500 freestyle, while fellow junior Camden Murphy won in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

Murphy has won every butterfly event he’s swam in this season.

Freshmen Harry Homans and Zach Hills split three victories between them, with Homan taking the 100 and 200 backstroke events and Hills winning the 100 free.

Senior diver McKensi Austin leapt to a first-place win in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 277.58 and placed fourth in 3-meter.

With this win, the Bulldogs retain a 25-1 all-time record against the Tar Heels, which were coming off a sweep of their own against East Carolina on Oct. 4.

Despite the loss, North Carolina’s 6-foot-8 sophomore breaststroker Valdas Abaliksta was victorious in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and contributed to a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Georgia swimming and diving faces Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Oct. 26 in part two of the weekend’s double header.