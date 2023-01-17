The University of Georgia swimming and diving team returned to action Saturday and took care of business against South Carolina at the Carolina Natatorium.
The No. 9 Bulldog women bested No. 24 South Carolina 181-119, which improved their record to 6-2 this season (2-2 SEC). The No. 10 Bulldog men beat South Carolina 189.5-109.5. They sit at 7-1 (4-0 SEC) and have won six dual meets in a row.
The meet started out with two close calls in the medley relay. The women grabbed first place by 0.11 seconds, and the men narrowly untouched South Carolina by 0.03 seconds.
After that, the Bulldogs took off. Abigail McCulloh and Rachel Stege grabbed first and second place in the women’s 1,000 yard freestyle, and the duo of Tommylee Camblong and Jake Magahey grabbed the top two finishes in the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle.
Both the men and the women swept the Gamecocks in the 200-yard freestyle for the top three placements, which included a first place finish from former South African Olympian Dune Coetzee.
Zoie Hartman continued to excel in the pool, grabbing three first places in individual events. Hartman won both breaststroke events and the 200 IM.
On the men’s side, Zach Hils swept through all three of his individual events. He won the 200 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 IM.
Other highlights include top-three placement sweeps in three consecutive events by the men. Ian Grum, Mitchell Norton and Sam Parker in the 200 backstroke, Connor Haigh, Jackson Bates and Arie Voloschin in the 200 breaststroke, and Magahey, Camblong and Sam Powe in the 500 freestyle.
The women also swept South Carolina for the top three results in the 500 freestyle, led by Coetzee, Stege and McCulloh. Both teams also grabbed first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
In diving, Megan Wenzel and Allen Mann both grabbed third place finishes in the 1 meter dive. Wenzel also grabbed third place in the 3-meter dive, while Nolan Lewis and Rhett Hopkins finished second and third in the men’s 3-meter dive.
The victory will be short-lived, as the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville next Saturday, Jan. 21, to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.