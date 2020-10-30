Both the No. 8 ranked men and No. 4 ranked women of Georgia’s swimming and diving team enjoyed comfortable victories in Friday’s dual meet against rival and men’s reigning SEC champion Florida. The women’s team opened the day with a lopsided 184-116 victory, while the men’s team followed suit, winning 165.5-134.5
Georgia posted 23 event wins on the day including the first three women’s competitions and the first two events of the men’s session. Getting ahead early in their respective meets was a crucial part of the Bulldog’ success.
The women’s 200 medley relay team consisting of senior Gabi Fa’amausili, sophomore Zoie Hartman, junior Dakota Luther and freshman Maxine Parker opened the day with a marginal victory, edging out Florida’s relay team by only .34 of a second. Hartman, Luther and Parker would all go on to win individual events later in the day.
Parker had a career day, winning both the 50 and 100 freestyle events as well as contributing in both relay victories.
Men’s freshman duo Jake Magahey and Luca Urlando continued their strong rookie campaigns. Magahey took both the 500 and 1000 freestyle competitions, while Urlando won the 100 and 200 yard butterfly as well as contributing to the team’s 200 relay victory.
Freshman and veterans alike played major roles in Georgia’s success in the meet. Redshirt senior Javier Acevedo took the win in the 100 and 200 backstroke events. On the women’s side of things, senior Courtney Harnish and junior Callie Dickinson provided some veteran leadership. Harnish earned victories in the 200 and 500 freestyle events while Dickinson won the 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly competitions.
In the diving well, Zach Allen posted his second individual win of the season in the 1m event with a score of 327.
It was a full team win for the Bulldogs — 14 different Georgia athletes contributed event wins on the day. Bauerle praised his team for their widespread production.
“The best part was, it was right across the board. We had great scores by everybody,” said Bauerle.
Bauerle and his team knew they were facing a challenging opponent in Florida going into the meet.
“I told them, ‘Today we’re going to find out what kind of team we have,’” said Bauerle. “And I like what I saw.”
Georgia will look to keep the momentum going into the next meet when they face off against Auburn. The meet will take place one week from today on Friday, Nov. 6 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens.
