The Georgia swimming and diving team returned from an eight-week hiatus Saturday with a sweep against South Carolina at Gabrielsen Natatorium.
The Bulldogs finished first in 26 events, resulting in a 184-116 win for the No. 3 women's and a 179.5-103.5 victory for the No. 2 men's team.
Before the meet, the program recognized 17 members of the senior class and multiple seniors brought home first place finishes for the Bulldogs.
On the women’s side, senior Courtney Harnish stole the show by taking first in the 100-yard freestyle (49.45 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (53.33) and 100-yard backstroke (54.33). Seniors Olivia Anderson and Sammie Burchill both took home first in the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 400 IM, respectively.
Seniors also dominated for the men, as Jack Dalmolin swept the breaststroke events. Greg Reed took first in the 1,000 freestyle and Camden Murphy posted the fastest overall time in the 100 butterfly (47.55).
The sweep continued in the freestyle events with wins by freshmen Jake Magahey in the 50, 200 and 500 and Maxine Parker in the 50 and 200. Juniors Dakota Luther and Andrew Abruzzo finished first in the 200-yard butterfly, while sophomore Jillian Barczyk earned her first collegiate win in the 500-yard freestyle. Additionally, sophomores Zach Hils and Ian Grum placed first in the 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke, respectively.
As for diving, senior Zach Allen took first in both the 1-meter (330.60) and the 3-meter (343.43) on the men’s side. Junior Tally Brown also came out on top in both events for the women, earning the top score of the season on the 3-meter (323.18).
Three new Bulldogs made their debuts on Saturday’s meet, starting with freshman Wesley Ng placing first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 100 butterfly. Freshman Tommy-Lee Camblong earned two second-place finishes in the 500 and 1,000 freestyle, while Iowa transfer Millie Sansome placed fourth in the 200 backstroke and fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Georgia will end its regular season with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 23 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
