The Georgia swimming and diving team completed the Carolina sweep Saturday afternoon at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.
After both the men and women’s teams defeated North Carolina Friday night, they quickly turned around and defeated South Carolina on Saturday, 167-125 on the women’s side and 175-114 on the men’s side.
“I was pretty happy with our kids today,” Georgia swimming and diving head coach Jack Baurle said. “We sort of challenged them in a sense, just to have back-to-back really good days, and they did a good job, and I was really pleasantly surprised for today.”
Of the 32 events, Georgia had 23 first place finishers, 13 first and second place finishers and four 1, 2, 3 sweeps.
The Bulldogs shone in the distance events. Abby McCullogh and Jake Magahey both won the 1,000 yard freestyle, and Magahey exceeded his time against North Carolina, shaving off 0.19 seconds.
The women picked up a 1, 2, 3 sweep in the 500 freestyle. In a tight battle throughout, Duné Coetzee barely edged out McCullogh, winning with a time of 4:47.21. Mia Abruzzo finished third in the race for the Bulldogs.
Magahey and Tommylee Camblong, both top-two finishers in the 1,000 yard freestyle, took the top two spots again in the 500 free.
“Our distance program is one of the major things that attracted me to this program in the first place,” McCullogh said. “I think we really know how to get in a lot of good quality yardage without it being boring, and so I think we just have a lot of kids who know how to swim a strong, long race.”
Both Georgia’s women and men swept the 200 freestyle. Sloane Reinstein and Bradley Dunham won their races with a 1:48.46 and 1:37.54, respectively.
In total, Georgia had nine different swimmers on the women’s side earn victories. Among others, Eboni McCarty won the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.43, Zoie Hartman won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.49 and Abruzzo won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:00.15.
Gabi Fa’Amausili won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle in 22.78 and 50.01, respectively, Danielle Dellatorre posted a time of 2:14.60 to win the 200 breaststroke and Callie Dickinson won the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.15.
On the men’s side, Andrew Abruzzo won the 200 butterfly in 1:45.72, Harrison Wayner won the 100 breaststroke in 55.66 and Luca Urlando, after a strong performance in the butterfly events against North Carolina, won the 100 backstroke today with a 46.52.
“I think just my underwater [kicking],” Urlando said. “It's really come together and it’s how I get my speed from my underwaters into my stroke.”
Dillon Downing used a time of 20.32 to win the 50 freestyle, while Zac Hils took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 44.36. Ian Grum posted a 1:44.44 for the 200 backstroke win, and Connor Haigh won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:02.50, while Wesley Ng won the 100 butterfly after posting a 48.05.
All the points after the 100 butterfly were given to South Carolina.
Meghan Wenzel was the top performer for Georgia in the women’s 3 meter diving, with a second place score of 251.70. Tally Brown and Ellie Crump came right after her with scores of 247.50 and 247.43.
Nolan Lewis earned a third place score of 293.93 in the men’s 1-meter diving. Rhett Hopkins and Zach Allen also earned points for the Bulldogs.
All the points for the women’s 1-meter diving and men’s 3-meter diving were given to South Carolina.
Georgia hopes to ride the momentum from this weekend into next weekend, as it prepares for a big matchup against Florida’s No. 3 men’s team and No. 9 women’s team in Gainesville, Florida on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.