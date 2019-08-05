The Georgia swimming and diving program recently hired the University of Georgia alum, Neil Versfeld, as the associate head coach.
Versfeld is returning to his alma mater, where he competed for the swimming and diving program in 2006, 2007 and 2009. His wife, Michelle McKeehan, a 10-time All-American for Georgia, will also be joining Versfeld in Athens.
While a student at UGA, Versfeld maintained a member of the SEC and UGA academic honor roll. He was also an CSCAA All-American Scholar. At the end of his college career, he held the NCAA, U.S Open, and Georgia record in the 200-yard breaststroke, in addition to the school mark in the 100- yard breaststroke.
He has also represented South Africa in several international competitions, including the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where he qualified as a semifinalist, and the 2010 World Championships, where he came in fourth place, and a semifinalist in the 2009 and 2011 Worlds.
Head coach Jack Bauerle is looking forward to seeing Versfeld join the coaching staff.
“Neil was the ultimate competitor as a swimmer, and he brings that same mentality to his coaching,” Bauerle said. “His connections and reputation will help him effectively recruit nationally and internationally. Neil will be a great addition to our coaching staff. He fully realizes what elite swimming is all about.”
Versfeld has a resume of prior coaching experience both nationally and internationally. He began as an assistant for the Seals Swimming Club in South Africa and then spent two years at Swim Atlanta. For the past four years, he served as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech under head coach and UGA alum, Courtney Shealy Hart.
“It has been a dream to return to Athens to give back to the university, the program, and the community that gave me so much,” Versfeld said. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new journey at the University of Georgia and to continue building upon the legacy that Jack has created through this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.