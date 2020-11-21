In their third consecutive record-breaking day at the Georgia Invitational, the Bulldogs won every single event to cruise to a comfortable victory. The men recorded 1,480 points compared to Florida State’s 1,021 and Georgia Tech’s 1,006. Meanwhile, the women posted 1,447 points compared to Florida State’s 1,180 and Georgia Tech’s 700.
Georgia set the tone in yesterday morning’s preliminary rounds with eight top three sweeps in 10 events. They fared similarly in the finals, winning all ten races, posting top three sweeps in four and breaking yet another school record.
Junior Maddie Homovich opened the final session of the tournament with a season-best B-cut time of 1:55.42 in the 100yard backstroke final. In the men’s 200 backstroke final sophomore Ian Grum broke into the school record books with a winning time of 1:40.05 — the fourth fastest in program history.
Senior Gabi Fa’Amausili and sophomore Dillon Downing followed by taking first place in the women’s and men’s 100-yard freestyle finals. Both were good enough to rank second in the NCAA, and Downing’s time of 42.46 moved him to second in school history as well.
Sophomore Zoie Hartman and senior Jack Dalmolin both moved to fourth fastest in program history in the 200-yard breaststroke. Hartman led a top three sweep for the women with an A-cut time of 2:06.34, while Dalmolin’s time of 1:52.80 is the second fastest in the nation.
The 200-yard butterfly event was all Georgia as well. Junior Dakota Luther and senior Courtney Harnish took first and second for the women’s team. Luther posted a B-cut time of 1:53.34 and Harnish followed closely behind at 1:53.50, establishing the nation’s two new fastest times in the event. Freshman Luca Urlando secured first place in the 200-yard butterfly for the men with an A-cut time of 1:40.67 which is now sixth fastest in school history.
The final race of the tournament, the 400-yard freestyle relay, was perhaps the men’s best race of the day. The A-team of senior Javier Acevedo, freshman Jake Magahey, Downing and Urlando established the Bulldogs’ third new relay record in three days with a winning time of 2:49.27. It is the only time in program history that the Bulldogs set three new relay records in an Invitational.
While freshmen Urlando and Magahey have been “spectacular as advertised,” said head coach Jack Bauerle, he credits certain seniors and their leadership for the team’s success throughout the Invitational.
“Javier has just turned into a great leader. … I could say the same for [Harnish] and Dani Della Torre and Julia [Von Biberstein],” Bauerle said. “Our team really just depends on leaders, and we’ve got some really good kids.”
The Georgia Invitational concludes the Bulldogs’ 2020 schedule and marks the beginning of a six-week idle period throughout the holiday season. Their next competition will be the three-day Georgia Diving Invitational slated for Jan. 3-5 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens.
Commented