Georgia’s men’s cross country team took eighth place with 223 points, and Georgia’s women took 12 place with 292 points at the SEC Championships at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Missouri.
Junior Sam Bowers secured a career-best sixth-place finish and crossed the line first for the Bulldogs. He finished the race at 23:45.6. Bowers earned All-SEC First Team honors after earning Second Team honors in 2020.
“I thought both teams showed up and ran hard today,” distance coach Patrick Cunniff said.
Second across the line for the Bulldogs was sixth-year senior captain Michael Hans. Hans scored for the fourth time in his career with the second-best of his conference career. Hans finished in 33rd with a time of 24:34.7.
Redshirt freshman Zachary Roe made his first appearance in the league, finishing 76th with a time of 25:39.3.
For the women’s team, junior Sara Bailey finished 23rd with a time of 20:59.3. Bailey led Georgia for the fourth consecutive time this season. She secured her second consecutive score in the SEC Championships.
Following Bailey, Samantha Drop finished 32nd with a time of 21:26.7. Senior Anna Marian Block followed behind Drop, finishing 68th with a time of 22:01.1. Block is now a three-time scorer after this race.
Redshirt freshman Charlotte Augenstein scored in Georgia’s top five in her first appearance. Augenstein finished 112th with a time of 23:25.9. She has scored at all four meets this season.
The cross country teams will travel to Huntsville, Alabama on Nov. 12 to compete in the NCAA South Regional.