Georgia will play its second of four consecutive home games on Sept. 9, when the Ball State Cardinals land in Athens.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 5-7 record last year, including 3-5 in Mid-American Conference play. Their two-year bowl game streak under head coach Mike Neu was broken after the Cardinals started the year off 5-4 and then lost their last three games. It’s worth noting, however, that all three of these losses came against bowl teams and were one score games, save for their 32-18 loss to Ohio, which was still an eight-point game entering the fourth quarter.
Ball State shared a common opponent with Georgia last season in Tennessee, but fared much worse than the Bulldogs did. Ball State had the privilege of being the Volunteers’ season opener and were rewarded with a 59-10 blowout that served as the nation’s first glimpse of the 2022 Volunteer offense. They started another SEC East team’s season this year when they traveled to Kentucky. After taking a 7-3 lead over the Wildcats in the first quarter, Ball State lost 44-15.
Ball State’s offense should look a lot different than it did in 2022. Last year’s attack ran through running back Carson Steele, a unique personality with flowing blonde hair and a pet alligator named Crocky-J. Steele ran for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cardinals, but transferred to UCLA after the season, where he could be one of college football’s most impactful transfers of the year.
Ball State replaced Steele with Kent State transfer Marquez Cooper. When Kent State faced Georgia last year, Cooper ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Cooper’s performance was the single-highest rushing total the Bulldogs surrendered to a player all season, so it’s hard to imagine Georgia will be thrilled to see him in the backfield again.
“[Cooper is a] downhill, really physical power runner. Good back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys were talking about just this morning, about how powerful he is and how ironic it is that you’re getting to play him again at a different school in the same conference. We have a lot of respect for him.”
That aforementioned Kent State game is the only time Georgia has played a team from the MAC under Smart. The Bulldogs are 5-1 all-time against the conference, and this is their first time playing Ball State. The fact that Georgia had some trouble against a MAC team last year — in large part because of a player who is now on Ball State — is reason to not immediately write Ball State off as an easy opponent.
“On to Ball State, they’ve got a really good football team,” Smart said. “Got a lot of respect for their conference. We played Kent State out of their conference last year and the MAC has done an incredible job of creating a good football environment and some really good football teams.”
However, this is a 5-7 team going up against Georgia, a team with more national championships than losses over the past two years. Although it’s hard for fans to get excited about these types of games, this year’s Bulldogs are more in need of tune-up games than they’ve been in a while.
There’s a new quarterback under center, a new offensive coordinator and a ton of questions to answer about the running back and receiver rooms. The best way to sort all of that out is to get the offense some real in-game reps and figure out what works and what doesn’t.
This will be quarterback Carson Beck’s second-career start and his second game ever with Mike Bobo calling the shots for the offense. Beck and the offense started slow in Week 1 but picked up steam as the game went on. Fans can expect a lot of players platooning in and out of the lineup as Georgia uses these early September games to discover what type of offense is in store for the team.
Georgia’s defense has remained more consistent from last season than the offense has, but it has its fair share of question marks as well. Smart has lamented the lack of depth and “pop” on this year’s defensive line in comparison to years past, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets more reps in this game between veterans like Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue or younger guys like Jordan Hall and Christen Miller.
Georgia also needs to fill Kelee Ringo’s starting spot at cornerback. Junior Kamari Lassiter has locked up the other spot, as he did last season, but a handful of defensive backs like Julian Humphrey and Daylen Everette have been competing to line up on the other side. Everette started against the Skyhawks but Humphrey rotated in throughout the game. Georgia’s game against Ball State may help determine who has the inside track on the other starting corner job.
The game is unlikely to be pivotal for the Bulldogs. It’s pretty likely that they’ll roll, considering Georgia’s 48-7 victory in Week 1 and Ball State’s 44-14 loss to Kentucky. However, the team is going up against a familiar face who gave them some trouble last year. And early in the season, every game against a Group of Five team is an opportunity to iron out the kinks and form an identity for this new-look Georgia team.