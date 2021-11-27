Georgia Tech will play its final game of the 2021 season when it hosts No. 1 Georgia. The Yellow Jackets will not be playing in the postseason, but will try to end the Bulldogs’ undefeated season. Here are some Georgia Tech faces to know:
Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, #1
Gibbs, in his second season with Georgia Tech, is becoming one of the country’s most explosive players on both offense and special teams. His 1,802 all purpose yards leads the nation, the next highest being Lew Nichols of Central Michigan who has 1,777 yards. Out of Gibbs’ total yards, 1,219 of them are on the offensive side of the ball in both rushing and receiving. His remaining 583 yards have come in kickoff returns, including one kickoff returned for a touchdown. While Georgia Tech has struggled this season, Gibbs has been one of the few bright spots for the Yellow Jackets.
Jordan Yates, quarterback, #13
Yates is in his third season at Georgia Tech and has split the quarterback duties this year with freshman Jeff Sims. While the two have gone back-and-forth, Yates played the Yellow Jackets’ last game against Notre Dame, a 55-0 loss. Against the Fighting Irish, Yates threw for 96 yards and one interception. On the ground, Yates ran for 20 yards on 11 attempts. The Yellow Jackets have questions surrounding their quarterback, but head coach Geoff Collins has elected to use Yates in the past two games. Regardless of who starts the game under center for Georgia Tech, if the offense struggles, Collins may elect to use the other quarterback later in the game.
Malachi Carter, wide receiver, #7
Carter leads the Yellow Jackets’ with 489 receiving yards on 37 receptions and two touchdowns. In his fourth season at Georgia Tech, Carter has consistently seen increased opportunities to make an impact on offense with his receptions going up every year. His 37 receptions are the most of his career, with one game remaining, after catching 20 passes last season. While he has become the main threat in the passing game, he has struggled to find the end zone. However, fellow wide receiver Kyric McGowan leads the receiving group with seven touchdowns.
Quez Jackson, linebacker, #4
Jackson has become a consistent name in the Yellow Jackets’ linebacker group, appearing in every game of his four-year career in Atlanta. This season has been his most productive year, registering 98 tackles, which leads the team and ranks No. 23 in the country. Out of his total tackles, he has two sacks for a combined loss of 12 yards and one forced fumble. He has recovered two fumbles for a combined 23 yards and has two quarterback hurries.
Charlie Thomas, linebacker, #25
Another consistent name for the Yellow Jackets’ defense, Thomas leads the team with two interceptions on the season, both coming against Kennesaw State in Week 2. Those were the first two interceptions of his collegiate career. Just as he is having a career year with interceptions, Thomas already has his career-high in tackles with 66, 10 of those being tackles for loss. While he is listed as a linebacker, Thomas can play multiple positions, having played as a defensive back and on the defensive line during the 2020 season.