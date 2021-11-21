Last season, Georgia and Georgia Tech men’s basketball teams did not play due to the SEC’s COVID-19 policy that limited out-of-conference matchups. While the teams had to wait to meet in another edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, one thing did not change.
Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe followed his impressive 2019 performance against the Bulldogs with another big game, leading the Yellow Jackets to their first win over Georgia in five tries. Devoe scored a career-high, 37 points and shot an efficient 14 for 18 from the field.
“[Devoe] is definitely a really good player,” senior guard Aaron Cook said. “He was really smart about how he was getting into people’s bodies and bouncing out to get to his spots and get his shot off….you let a guy go for 37 points it’s almost impossible to win.”
The last time Georgia and Georgia Tech met, Devoe scored 34 points which was his previous career-high. Devoe came into this game tied for seventh in the ACC in scoring, averaging 18 points per game.
In this game between the Yellow Jackets, head coach Tom Crean said the problem was letting Devoe’s strength work to his benefit, and the Bulldogs let him be comfortable.
“We never made [Devoe] uncomfortable for extended periods of time,” Crean said. “We didn't make [Jordan Usher] uncomfortable. They're veterans, ACC champions. They've been through a lot.”
Devoe’s performance led the Yellow Jackets’ offense that scored more on the Bulldogs than any other team so far in the young season.
The Yellow Jackets came out firing from the start, hitting 15 out of the first 25 shot attempts in the first half. Georgia Tech also showcased its range in the first half, shooting 6 out of 10 from the three point line. With Georgia Tech shooting so well from the field in the first half, the Bulldogs found themselves down 41-36 at the half.
Georgia Tech did not let the halftime break cool them off as they finished the game shooting 61% from the field and shooting 53% from the three point line. Graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram said Georgia was getting confused as a team, and that led to the Yellow Jackets success.
“Devoe, like I said, is a really good player, but it’s unacceptable to ever let somebody score 37 points in a college basketball game,” Ingram said.
Georgia will play another ACC opponent when it faces Virginia Monday in Newark, New Jersey, in the Legends Classic at the Prudential Center.
Even though Georgia ultimately lost the game to their in-state rival, Crean remains optimistic about the group of players he has in the locker room.
“We do have a great group of guys that work extremely hard,” Crean said. “It is just a matter of building some togetherness, toughness, and eventually turns into resolve and some unity.”