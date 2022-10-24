Kickoff of Georgia’s Saturday, Nov. 5, matchup against Tennessee is set for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.
The television broadcast will be on CBS and will likely feature a top 5 matchup in Athens, in what could be the highest rated game in Sanford history.
The SEC East title is also at stake, with the winner being able to control their own destiny the rest of the way. Georgia won the East last year, but Tennessee is looking for their first title since 2007.
Georgia leads the all-time series against Tennessee 26-23-2 and have won five straight games against the Volunteers under head coach Kirby Smart.