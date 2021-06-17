Georgia tennis player Billy Rowe was named the southeast region winner of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Artur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award and the Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Honor.
The Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award dates back to 1982 and according to the ITA is given to student-athletes who “have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership as well as scholastic extracurricular and tennis achievements.”
The Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award honors a student-athlete “who displays sportsmanship, character, excellent academics and has had outstanding playing accomplishments,” according to the ITA.
The award is the oldest given by the ITA and was established in 1969 in the name of Rafael Osuna, a gifted tennis player who was tragically killed in a plane crash at the age of 30. Osuna won three NCAA doubles titles and the 1962 NCAA singles title in his prolific career at USC.
Rowe is the fourth Bulldog in Georgia tennis history to win the Arthur Ashe Award. Associate head coach Jamie Hunt in 2009, Jamie Laschinger in 1996 and Walker Duncan in 2019 were the first three. Rowe is the first Bulldog ever to win the Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship honor.
Rowe transferred to Georgia in April 2020 after spending four years at Vanderbilt. Rowe was key in Georgia’s victory over sixth-ranked North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Overall, Rowe had five match-clinching victories in his final season of college Tennis. In addition to the North Carolina victory, he also notably clinched wins against #14 NC State and #20 Kentucky.
“I knew when Billy transferred here we were getting a great player and an outstanding young man,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “He exceeded my expectations in every way. Billy clinched some of our biggest wins of the year, including the NCAA victory against sixth-ranked North Carolina. When you watch Billy and his teammates celebrate in that moment, it gives you a glimpse into the admiration the guys have for him. He is a leader and will be successful in anything he sets out to accomplish.”
Rowe transferred as a graduate student after receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vanderbilt with a minor in business. He graduated from Georgia earlier this year with a master’s of science and business analytics.