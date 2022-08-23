Ethan Quinn, a University of Georgia tennis player and the No. 1 ranked national recruit in 2022, will be vying for a spot in the U.S. Open on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. when the 18-year-old faces off against Ernesto Escobedo.
Quinn, a California native, came to Georgia as an early enrollee in January of this year. He is currently ranked No. 507 globally, while his opponent Escobedo is ranked No. 175. He was a highly sought after, five-star recruit out of San Joaquin Memorial according to tennisrecruiting.net.
Quinn earned a spot in the U.S. Open’s Doubles Main Draw alongside his doubles partner Nicholas Godsick, a class of 2023 five-star who is verbally committed to Stanford, after he was victorious in the United States Tennis Association Boys’ 18 National Championship in doubles on Aug. 15.
The pair left no room for debate, winning soundly over Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen, defeating them 6-4, 6-0 in a best-of-three final to clinch their spot in the U.S. Open.
Quinn also earned a spot in the Singles Qualifying Draw, finishing as a finalist in the singles portion of the USTA Boys' 18 National Championship the day after his doubles win.
Quinn will have to play to earn his spot in the singles tournament, where he will be one of 128 players competing in the qualifiers on Aug 23-26 to earn one of the last 24 spots into the prestigious tournament. There, he will have two routes to qualify: by winning three rounds in the qualifying or being selected as one of the eight wild cards.
Quinn has not yet gotten a chance to play a match for the Bulldogs, as he is a redshirt freshman, but is building an impressive resume of performances nonetheless. In July of this year, he won the Men’s Singles M25 Champaign tournament of the International Tennis Federation.
“Ethan was the highest sought American prospect this year, so we are excited he's chosen to be a Bulldog,” said Georgia men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz (the SEC’s all time winningest head coach with 726 career victories), in a November 2021 interview.
If Quinn successfully secures a bid in the U.S. Open, he will join former Bulldog John Isner, who amassed a 143-28 singles record while in Athens, in the tournament. Isner has secured a bid in the 2022 US Open and is ranked No. 48 globally and peaked at No. 8 in 2018.
The U.S. Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and will feature 128 globally ranked players squaring off. The event will be aired on ESPN and the Men’s Singles tournament begins on Aug. 29.