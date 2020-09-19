The Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams both welcomed new volunteer assistant coaches this past week. The women’s team added Eric Roddy and Raleigh Grossbaum joined the men’s team’s staff.
Grossbaum joins the Bulldogs after serving as the head coach of the men’s tennis team at Southern Utah University. Before that, Grossbaum played collegiately at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, where he helped his team to one NCAA Division II Final Eight and one Final Four appearance.
“[Grossbaum] is a high-character individual who will be a tremendous mentor for our student-athletes,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “From playing college tennis to being a head coach himself, Raleigh has a vast knowledge of the game of tennis, and will be a big asset to our team.”
As for the women’s team, Roddy joins the staff with head coach experience as an interim at Swarthmore College. He is also a graduate from Sewanee where he was a member of the men’s tennis team for all four years, playing mainly No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. During his senior season, he was named an All-American after taking the victory at the ITA South Regional with his doubles partner Jack Grey.
“[Roddy’s] experiences in college tennis, including being a former head coach, will make him a great help to our team,” head coach Jeff Wallace said. “Drake [Bernstein] and I are looking forward to working with him.”
The men’s tennis team will be starting its season in Columbia, South Carolina, in a series of matches on Oct. 2 while the women’s tennis team will begin its fall season on Oct. 9-11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
