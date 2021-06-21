Athens will serve as one of the 15 sites for both the men’s and women’s competitions from Jan. 28-31.
The Georgia men’s team will host South Floirda, Virginia Tech and VCU. The women will host Iowa, Mississippi State and North Florida.
The ITA Kick-Off Weekend event serves as the beginning of the dual match season for college tennis. 120 teams each will compete across 30 sites for a spot in the ITA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Championships. 60 men’s teams and 60 women’s teams are competing for 16 spots each in the Indoor Championships.
On the women’s side of the bracket, the Bulldogs will start against the fourth seed North Florida Ospreys. The winner of that matchup will move on to face the winner of the second-ranked Iowa’s matchup with number three Mississippi State.
The women are coming off a fantastic season. They won the SEC regular season title and the SEC tournament, finishing with a record of 23-2. They reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships and were ranked fourth in the nation at the end of the season.
The Georgia men’s team had a solid 2021 season, finishing with a 17-7 record and was ranked ninth at the end of the season. The Bulldogs finished very strong, winning 11 of their last 14 matches, including a victory over sixth-ranked North Carolina.
The Georgia men will look to build off that strong finish as they head into the new season. They will play VCU on the first day of the kick-off tournament, and the winner/loser will face the winner/loser of South Florida versus Virginia Tech.