The Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams will host the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.
The women’s team received its 34th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday evening during the 2021 NCAA Selection Show while the men’s team earned its 42nd overall appearance.
No. 3-seeded Georgia women will play host to regional opponents Austin Peay, Furman and Wake Forest at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, facing Austin Peay in the first round on Friday at 1 p.m.
The second round will take place the following afternoon at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s always such an exciting time for everyone around the country when the NCAA draw comes out,” said head coach Jeff Wallace. “We’ve got some good teams coming to our regional. We just have to get ready for this. Practices have been going great and our goal now is to advance and get to Orlando.”
The men’s side will host teams on the second and third days of the Bulldogs’ home stay, taking on East Tennessee on Saturday at 1 p.m. and playing the second round on Sunday at the same time. Virginia Tech and Texas Tech will vie for a second round spot Saturday at 10 a.m.
“We’ve got a great regional,” said men’s tennis head coach Manuel Diaz. “There are tough teams that we haven’t played all year. Our challenge is to be our best, and that is what we are working towards. It will be great to see our guys compete at home one more time, so we are excited about being able to be in front of our fans again.”
While seating at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex will be limited for the men’s and women’s competitions, the capacity has increased to 50%.
Tickets are now on sale online through Thursday at 5 p.m. Fans can also purchase them at the gates one hour before the beginning of the first match on both Friday and Saturday.
With the start of the NCAA Tournament, the women’s team will attempt to prolong its success after recently winning the SEC regular season title and conference tournament championship.
The men’s team enters the NCAA Tournament with a 14-6 overall record on the season and looks to earn its seventh national title.