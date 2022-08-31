This year, the Bulldogs’ strongest position on the field is their tight end room. Three of the players were placed on the 2022 preseason watchlist for the John Mackey Award, which is given each season to the best college tight end in the country. A position group with that level of talent has the potential to be considered as “Tight End U.”
Wait, what is ‘Tight End U’ anyway?
The moniker “(insert football position here) U” typically refers to the school producing the most talent at that position and sending them into the NFL. Being at the top of the country in that category over the years typically grants that team the informal name.
With the rise of tight end play at Georgia, could they be the next Tight End U?
Tight end play at Georgia is all of the rage in the SEC right now — the Bulldogs have Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and the returning Arik Gilbert all playing at the position this year.
Brock Bowers
Sophomore Brock Bowers brings a threat in the passing attack for Georgia with his ability to shed tackles and his above-average downhill speed in the open field.
Bowers hit the ground running last season for the Bulldogs, accounting for 938 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns. He ranked first among SEC tight ends in both of those stats.
His production, which helped lead Georgia to a 14-1 record and the 2021 national championship, also earned him a position as an All-American and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
Darnell Washington
Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 270 pounds, junior Darnell Washington has a frame that would stand out, no matter where he goes. That size gives him an advantage in Georgia’s offense, especially with his ability to block.
However, players with massive statures also tend to suffer from lower body injuries, and Washington is no different. A foot injury from fall camp sidelined him for the first four games of the 2021 season, which only allowed him to produce 10 catches for 154 yards on the year.
Nevertheless, a healthy Washington poses a threat in both the run and passing game for Georgia’s opponents.
Arik Gilbert
Redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert is the wildcard of the group, as he hasn’t seen action in a Georgia uniform outside of this year’s G-Day due to “personal reasons,” said head coach Kirby Smart on Aug. 14, 2021 after Gilbert sat out last season’s fall camp.
However, he was highly touted out of high school, winning the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year as the first true tight end winner since 1985.
Furthermore, he followed up on those high expectations in his first year of college with LSU, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
Gilbert is a third-down and red-zone threat, and Smart will likely utilize him as such. At G-Day, all five of his targets came from within 20 yards of the goal line, and he scored on two of them. Two more of them resulted in dropped passes due to illegal contact by the defender, which brought upon pass interference calls.
Formidable trio
Opposing coaches across the SEC have taken notice of the quality of the trio and spoke about them at SEC Media Days on July 19. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer referred to the trio as “talented” and “deep.”
“You have different skill sets with those guys right now,” Beamer said. “I remember watching Brock Bowers’ tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that … he’s freakishly talented.”
Beyond Bowers, Beamer said the whole position group works together well and provides layered problems for their opposing defenses this season. Bowers himself also shared that sentiment.
“We are all rooting for each other, supporting each other,” Bowers said on July 19. “It’s a really good environment in [the tight end] room. Everyone wants everyone to succeed. When someone else is making plays, I’m happy for them. When I make plays, they are happy for me. It’s a good environment.”
While Georgia may not have the historical success at the position to claim the “Tight End U” title yet, the current group is one of the best in school history and has a chance to help Georgia enter the discussion of “Tight End U” schools.