Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the transfer portal and will seek a new school to continue his collegiate career. Matt Zenitz of On3sports was the first to report the news.
Gilbert was expected to play a role on the Bulldog offense this season, but has struggled to earn consistent playing time in a crowded tight end room that also features Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.
Playing in just three of Georgia’s 12 games so far this season, Gilbert made two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Coming out of Marietta High School, Gilbert was a 5-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class and the top-ranked tight end prospect. After spending his freshman season with LSU, he transferred to Georgia prior to the 2021 season, but didn’t play until 2022.
Gilbert is the second member of the Bulldogs to enter the transfer portal, after defensive lineman Bill Norton did so on Dec. 7. Norton has already committed to Arizona.