According to UGASports, redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert was involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning. The accident took place on campus at the intersection of Lumpkin and Baxter Street.
Sources also confirmed to UGASports.com that Gilbert’s Mercedes was totaled, but there appears to be no injury to the tight end.
Gilbert was at practice on Monday afternoon and he appeared to have no restrictions. Georgia is preparing for its season opener versus Oregon on Saturday.
Gilbert, who returned to the team in January after sitting out last season, caught two touchdowns in the spring game and is expected to make an impact on the offense in 2022.