On third-and-7 with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, Georgia risked giving Florida the ball back with a chance to even the score. Prior to the snap, Jake Fromm called a first down scenario drill that the offense had worked on Friday before the game.
The call required tight end Eli Wolf to catch the ball instead of setting up a block for the play. Georgia’s tight ends have been frequently used this season for blocking on the perimeter, and it is something the group has honed in on at practices. But head coach Kirby Smart had other plans in mind for the neutral site.
“I knew that call was in the arsenal, [but] I didn’t know if he was going to call it,” Wolf said. “When I heard the call, I was like 'Alright, here we go, let’s get it done.'”
Wolf said once defensive pressure hit Fromm after the snap, both players did some adjusting on the play. Florida was playing man-to-man, so Wolf said all he had to do was get leverage on his defender and break out.
Wolf did just that. Fromm completed a 22-yard pass to keep Georgia’s last drive alive and to eventually end the game.
“All Jake had to do was place [the ball] there, he put it about right where it needed to be and I made a little bit of an adjustment and went right over the defender,” Wolf said. “It was a good play by everybody on the offense, it worked well.”
Despite being used as a blocker for a majority of the season, Wolf said the offense knew it may find more success in the pass game going into the matchup against Florida. Wolf said he knew his role heading into the game, but changes are made all the way up until halftime.
Wolf said there is no animosity in the tight ends room about being used on blocks outside, but the group felt the difference on Saturday.
“It felt good to get a little bit of love in the pass game. Everyone loves catching passes,” Wolf said. “We’re willing to do whatever it takes to win a football game, but it was nice to get a couple passes come our way.”
Playing in Jacksonville with red on one side of the stadium and blue on the other was a new environment for Wolf as a graduate transfer from Tennessee, but he came up big for Georgia when it mattered.
“[Wolf’s] a really hard worker,” fellow tight end Charlie Woerner said. “He puts a lot into the game. [He is] a really smart player and a really good asset for our team.”
